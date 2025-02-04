Union Budget 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit, CM Yogi To Visit Prayagraj Today & Worship Sacred Sites
Published Feb 4, 2025 at 10:36 AM IST

VIDEO: Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit, CM Yogi To Visit Prayagraj Today & Worship Sacred Sites

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Prayagraj today, where he will offer prayers at key sacred sites, including Sangam Nose, Akshayavat, and the revered Hanuman Temple. His visit holds deep spiritual and cultural significance as he seeks blessings at these historic locations. Apart from his religious engagements, CM Yogi will also explore the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Center, an initiative designed to showcase Prayagraj's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. His visit underscores the state's commitment to preserving and promoting its traditions while embracing technological advancements.

