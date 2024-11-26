Search icon
Published Nov 26, 2024 at 11:04 AM IST

Sanjay Dutt Joins Hindu Unity Call: Blowing With The Wind Or Just Opportunistic? Asks Arnab

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s recent endorsement of calls for Hindu unity has ignited widespread debate across social and political circles. While many view his statement as a heartfelt expression of his personal beliefs, critics, including journalist Arnab Goswami, are questioning the motives behind this public stance. Is it a sincere conviction rooted in his values, or a strategic move to resonate with the rising tide of cultural sentiments in the country? As discussions heat up, Dutt's statement has sparked a larger conversation about the intersection of celebrity influence, faith, and societal impact.

