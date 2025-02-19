Search icon
News / Republic Videos / VIDEO: Sanjeev Sanyal Exposes USAID's Interference In India's Elections In Shattering Interview With Arnab
Published Feb 19, 2025 at 9:22 AM IST

VIDEO: Sanjeev Sanyal Exposes USAID's Interference In India's Elections In Shattering Interview With Arnab

In a tell-all interview with Arnab Goswami, economist and author Sanjeev Sanyal delves into the topic of USAID's alleged interference in Indian elections. Sanyal claims that there has been a pattern of external organizations, including USAID (United States Agency for International Development), playing a role in influencing the political landscape of India. The discussion revolves around the strategies used by such organizations to support particular political outcomes, along with the broader implications of foreign involvement in a sovereign nation's electoral process. Sanyal’s insights shed light on the delicate balance between international aid and potential political maneuvering, making it a controversial and thought-provoking conversation.

