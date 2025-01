VIDEO: Barcelona Thrash Real Madrid 5-2 To Win El Clasico And Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid came out looking for some payback in the latest El Clasico against Barcelona but ended up being embarrassed again. Madrid lost 5-2 to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. That followed a 4-0 loss at home to Barcelona in the Spanish league in October. Kylian Mbappé put Madrid ahead early in his second clasico, but Barcelona then ran away with goals by Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha — who scored twice — and Alejandro Balde