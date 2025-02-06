VIDEO: Not Jasprit Bumrah, But These 2 Stars in BCCI's Radar To Lead Test Team After Rohit Sharma: REPORT

As the Indian cricket team enters a phase of transition, discussions about the next Test captain are heating up. With Rohit Sharma nearing the end of his career, reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already identified two potential candidates to take over the role. The two cricketers under BCCI's radar are dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and young opening sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal. Both have shown immense potential in their respective roles, and with India's evolving team dynamics, either could be the future leader. As the cricketing world eagerly watches, the transition of leadership is expected to be one of the key narratives in Indian cricket over the coming months.