Abhishek reveals 'The Yuvraj Singh' Promise he Fulfilled at Wankhede

Young Abhishek Sharma was the toast of the nation after he smashed a breathtaking century against England in the final T20I in Mumbai. Abhishek hit a scintillating 135 off 54 balls to power India to a mammoth 247 for nine in 20 overs. Following the win, he was named the player of the match and that is when he revealed something interesting. It is no secret that former India star Yuvraj Singh is Abhishek's mentor. And hence at the post-match presentation, he mentioned the Yuvraj Singh promise he fulfilled. He admitted that Yuvraj has always told him to look to bat for 15 overs at least. That is something he was able to do at the Wankhede on Sunday.