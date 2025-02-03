Union Budget 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / Sports Videos / Cricket Videos / Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant Arrive in Nagpur Ahead of 1st ODI vs England
Published Feb 3, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant Arrive in Nagpur Ahead of 1st ODI vs England

Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant have arrived in Nagpur ahead of the much-anticipated 1st ODI against England. The players were spotted at the airport, greeted by fans eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers. With the series set to kick off soon, Team India is expected to begin training sessions and strategic meetings at the stadium. The presence of experienced players like Kohli and Rohit, along with Pant's return, has boosted excitement among supporters.

