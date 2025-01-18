Published Jan 18, 2025 at 2:35 PM IST
VIDEO: 'Gautam Gambhir Cannot Force Virat , Rohit to Play Ranji Matches' - DDCA Director Shyam Sharma
Following the loss at the BGT, India coach Gautam Gambhir stressed on the importance of domestic cricket and urged senior players to feature in Ranji games. But reports suggest that the senior players of the Indian cricket team are not on the same page as Gambhir. DDCA Director Shyam Sharma, who has known Gambhir for a long time, claims that senior players cannot be forced to play domestic games.