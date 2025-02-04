Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Sports Videos / VIDEO: Gautam Gambhir Mocks Talks of Dressing Room Rift - 'Rumours Flying Around...'
Published Feb 4, 2025 at 3:56 PM IST

VIDEO: Gautam Gambhir Mocks Talks of Dressing Room Rift - 'Rumours Flying Around...'

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, known for his candid approach, has shut down speculation of a rift within the team. Rumors of internal divisions first emerged during Team India's previous tour to Australia, sparking widespread debate. However, after securing a dominant 4-1 T20I series victory over England, Gambhir addressed the issue head-on, dismissing the gossip and taking a dig at those spreading baseless narratives. His strong stance reaffirms the team's unity and focus as they continue their winning momentum on the international stage.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: