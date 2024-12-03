Search icon
Published Dec 3, 2024 at 11:19 AM IST

Pakistan Must Follow Hybrid Model for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Harbhajan Singh

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has weighed in on the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 controversy, saying Pakistan must accept a hybrid model for the tournament. Speaking exclusively to Republic Sport Fit, Harbhajan told the Pakistan Cricket Board to put their ego aside and do what is best for the sport and let the tournament go ahead in a hybrid model. The ICC have reportedly gotten the PCB to agree to the hybrid model as India made it clear they would not be traveling to Pakistan. 

