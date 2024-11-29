Iga Swiatek Handed One-month Doping Ban for Banned Substance, Vows to Come Back Stronger

World No. 2 and five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. The 23-year-old, who is the reigning French Open champion, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine in an out-of-competition sample collected in August 2024. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) acknowledged that the positive test was due to contamination from the regulated non-prescription medication melatonin.