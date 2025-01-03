VIDEO: IND VS AUS 5Th Test, Why Captain Rohit Sharma Opted To Rest?

IND VS AUS 5Th Test: In the fifth Test against Australia, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was notably absent from the playing XI. Jasprit Bumrah, the vice-captain, stepped in as the stand-in captain for the match. The official reason provided was that Rohit Sharma had "opted to rest" for the game. However, this decision has sparked considerable debate and speculation. Some experts and former players have questioned the rationale behind resting the captain during a crucial Test match. Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh remarked, "A captain doesn't opt out of a series-deciding match.