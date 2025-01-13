Search icon
News / Videos / Sports / VIDEO: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant Linked to Test Captain Role With Rohit Sharma's Future Uncertain
Published Jan 13, 2025 at 3:57 PM IST

VIDEO: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant Linked to Test Captain Role With Rohit Sharma's Future Uncertain

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series now firmly in the rearview, there is a lot of scrutiny on the future of Rohit Sharma both as a batter and as a captain. The Indian team management including head coach Gautam Gambhir as well as chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar are reportedly taking a call on who Rohit's successor could be. But the matter is far from simply picking one player as two names have emerged as favourites to replace Rohit Sharma - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant.

