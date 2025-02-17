VIDEO: Pakistan Stoop to New Low Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025, REFUSE to Display India's Flag in Stadiums

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided not to fly the Indian flag at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. There are eight participating teams in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 including Team India, hence it was expected that their flag, like the flag of the other seven countries would be there. And this is the case not just in the Gaddafi Stadium, but even at the National Stadium in Karachi the Indian flag was nowhere to be seen.