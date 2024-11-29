ICC Likely To Bear Financial Losses As PCB Ignore Security Issues And Deny ICC's Hybrid Model

The controversy around the upcoming ICC Champion's Trophy refuses to die down. Both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have remained firm on their stances and the fate of the Champions Trophy has snowballed into crisis. The Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board has refused to host the tournament in a 'Hybrid Model', whereas the Board of Control for Cricket in India has written to the ICC that Rohit Sharma and Co. will not travel to Pakistan.