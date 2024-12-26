Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Sports / VIDEO: Pro-Khalistan Supporters Stage Protest, Insult Indian Tricolour Outside The Melbourne Cricket Ground
Published Dec 26, 2024 at 5:24 PM IST

VIDEO: Pro-Khalistan Supporters Stage Protest, Insult Indian Tricolour Outside The Melbourne Cricket Ground

Outside the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, tensions flared as Indian cricket fans confronted a group of pro-Khalistani supporters during the fourth Test between India and Australia. The group, reportedly lacking tickets to the match, gathered with pro-Khalistani flags and raised anti-India slogans in a provocative display. This bold confrontation by Indian fans underscored their unwavering support for the national team and opposition to divisive elements. The incident added a politically charged backdrop to the high-stakes cricket match, drawing attention beyond the field of play.

LIVE TV