VIDEO: R Ashwin Announces Retirement From International Cricket After Brisbane Test

India off-spinner R Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket. Ashwin made the announcement after the Brisbane Test which ended in a draw. Ashwin is India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Tests, only behind Anil Kumble, who finished with 619 wickets. Ashwin also scored 3503 Test runs with six hundreds and 14 fifties, making him one of 11 allrounders with more than 3000 runs and 300 wickets.