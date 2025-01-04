Published Jan 4, 2025 at 2:33 PM IST
VIDEO: Rohit Sharma BLASTS Big Mouth Sam Konstas: 'Bol Bacchhan ka Faida Nahi Hai. We Won't Remain Quiet'
Rohit Sharma has finally addressed the much-discussed Jasprit Bumrah-Sam Konstas altercation, which erupted on Day 1 of the Sydney Test and has since been a hot topic of conversation. The spat, which saw heated exchanges between the Indian pacer and the Australian batter, added to the competitive atmosphere of the game and sparked widespread debate about on-field conduct.