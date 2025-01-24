VIDEO: Rohit Sharma's Batting Woes Continue as India Skipper Notches Second Straight Ranji Trophy Failure

India's Test and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma is having a horrifying time with his bat as far as Test cricket is concerned. Rohit Sharma just like other Indian stars such as Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli has returned to Ranji Trophy, but things seem to be getting worse for him with every passing day. After a flop show against Jammu and Kashmir in the first innings of Mumbai's Ranji game, Rohit couldn't get going in the second innings as well.