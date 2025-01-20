VIDEO: Rohit Sharma VOWS to Bring Back ICC Champions Trophy to Wankhede

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has promised to bring back the prestigious Champions Trophy to Wankhede, building excitement as the tournament approaches. His statement comes exactly one month ahead of the highly anticipated event, set to begin on February 19. Rohit’s confidence and determination were evident as he discussed his vision for the upcoming tournament, aiming to add another major title to India’s cricketing legacy. He also reflected on the success of the 2024 T20 World Cup , describing it as the completion of a dream, highlighting the significance of the victory in his illustrious career.