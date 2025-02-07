Search icon
News / Republic Videos / Sports Videos / VIDEO: Shubman Gill Confirms Virat Kohli's Availability for Second ODI Against England
Published Feb 7, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST

VIDEO: Shubman Gill Confirms Virat Kohli's Availability for Second ODI Against England

India secured a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against England with a four-wicket victory in the first match held in Nagpur. However, the absence of star batter Virat Kohli from the playing XI due to a knee injury raised concerns among fans. Providing a major boost to Team India, Shubman Gill has now confirmed that Kohli is set to return for the second ODI. Dismissing any serious injury concerns, Gill assured that the former Indian captain will be fit to play in the crucial encounter at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9. Kohli’s return is expected to strengthen India’s batting lineup as they look to seal the series with another win.

