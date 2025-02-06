VIDEO: Virat Kohli Misses First ODI vs England Due to Knee Injury

Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the first India vs England ODI match due to a knee problem. Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the 1st IND vs ENG ODI match due to a knee problem, captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed. Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy , India will be involved in a 3-match ODI series against England. England have won the toss and captain Jos Buttler decided to bat first in Nagpur. Virat was last involved in the Ranji Trophy match as he appeared for Delhi against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium recently. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana will be making their ODI debuts against the Three Lions.