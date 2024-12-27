Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Continue to Struggle as India on Back Foot in Melbourne Test

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's poor run of form continued as India found themselves in a precarious position in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne. A mini-collapse sparked by a run-out helped Australia stay on top as India reached 164-5 at stumps Friday on the second day of the fourth Test of the five-match series. Australia resumed Friday morning at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 311-6 and scored 474, led by Steve Smith’s stylish 140 in front of 85,147 fans.