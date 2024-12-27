Published Dec 27, 2024 at 3:12 PM IST
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Continue to Struggle as India on Back Foot in Melbourne Test
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's poor run of form continued as India found themselves in a precarious position in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne. A mini-collapse sparked by a run-out helped Australia stay on top as India reached 164-5 at stumps Friday on the second day of the fourth Test of the five-match series. Australia resumed Friday morning at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 311-6 and scored 474, led by Steve Smith’s stylish 140 in front of 85,147 fans.