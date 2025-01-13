Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Sports / VIDEO: Yograj Singh Praises MS Dhoni, After Years of Blaming Him for Yuvraj Singh's Retirement
Published Jan 13, 2025 at 1:05 PM IST

VIDEO: Yograj Singh Praises MS Dhoni, After Years of Blaming Him for Yuvraj Singh's Retirement

Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, has made a surprising U-turn regarding his stance on MS Dhoni. Previously, Yograj had been highly critical of Dhoni, accusing him of hindering Yuvraj's career and frequently targeting the former India captain with harsh remarks. However, in a recent interview, Yograj praised Dhoni for his fearless approach on the field and acknowledged his significant contributions to nurturing young talent.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: