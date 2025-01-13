VIDEO: Yograj Singh Praises MS Dhoni, After Years of Blaming Him for Yuvraj Singh's Retirement

Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, has made a surprising U-turn regarding his stance on MS Dhoni. Previously, Yograj had been highly critical of Dhoni, accusing him of hindering Yuvraj's career and frequently targeting the former India captain with harsh remarks. However, in a recent interview, Yograj praised Dhoni for his fearless approach on the field and acknowledged his significant contributions to nurturing young talent.