Published Dec 31, 2024 at 12:28 PM IST

VIDEO: SpaDex Mission, ISRO's First Endeavour To Achieve Docking Mechanism In Space

ISRO'sPSLV-C60 rocket: After the launch of the PSLV-C60 rocket on the SpaDeX mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) Chairman Dr S Somanath announced that the launch of the PSLV-C60 rocket, carrying the SpaDeX mission and 24 payloads was successful. The rocket lifted from Sriharikota at 10 pm on Monday. The ISRO chief expressed confidence in the success of India’s space docking mission, following the successful placement of two spacecraft into orbit. The PSLV-C60 rocket, launched late Monday night, marks a major milestone for ISRO as it works towards mastering space docking technology, a crucial step for future missions like Chandrayaan-4 and India’s planned space station by 2035.

