96-Room Motel in US Listed for Only Rs 875, Shocking Listing Goes Viral

US: A motel in the United States has become the talk of the internet after being listed for a price lower than what many travelers pay for just one night at a budget hotel. But there’s a twist whoever buys it will need to commit to a major renovation project.

The property, called Stay Inn, is located in Denver and has 96 rooms. It’s up for sale for just Rs 875 around $10. However, the new owner will have to transform it into long-term supportive housing for homeless people, which is the key condition of the sale.

The building was purchased by the city of Denver in the summer of 2023 for around $9 million. But instead of doing a full renovation, the city only made minor repairs to keep the property safe. They upgraded kitchenettes and installed a new sprinkler system but left the walkways, railings, and electrical systems in need of repair.

Currently, the motel is being used to temporarily house homeless people, with shed-like structures set up in the parking lot. The city’s decision to sell the building is part of an ongoing effort to create affordable housing options for those struggling to find permanent homes.

According to a report from the Metro Denver Homelessness Initiative, the number of homeless individuals in the Denver metro area has risen by 10% from 2023 to 2024, with nearly 10,000 people living without a permanent residence.