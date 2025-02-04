'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Goes Wrong': Groom Storms Off Wedding, Cops Step In as Saviors in Surat

Surat: A wedding celebration in Surat took a dramatic turn when the groom's family called off the wedding due to an alleged food shortage. The incident occurred in the Varachha area on Sunday night.

According to officials, the couple, Rahul and Anjali, were getting married at Lakshmi Hall.

The wedding rituals were almost complete; however, the ceremony was abruptly halted by the groom's family, who complained about an alleged shortage of food being served to relatives and guests.

As per reports, the two families had an argument over the food shortage, after which the groom's side refused to continue with the wedding and left the venue. Surat police also shared a video of the incident.

The bride, Anjali Kumari Mitusingh, called the Surat police for help after being upset by the groom's family and relatives' behavior. This led the police to bring the groom and his family to the Varachha police station around 2:30 AM on Monday.

After counseling and mediation, the couple requested the police to facilitate the garlanding and 'Bidaai' rituals, which the officers conducted by stepping in as 'Baratis.'

Thanks to the police's assistance, the groom's family agreed to continue the wedding after the matter was resolved.