  • Amazon Alexa Predicts America's 'End' Date and Year in Viral Video: 'Will Cease to Exist...'

Published 09:41 IST, November 27th 2024

Amazon Alexa Predicts America's 'End' Date and Year in Viral Video: 'Will Cease to Exist...'

A recent clip of Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa, making a disturbing prediction has stunned the internet.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Alexa Predicts the Date and Year When America 'Will End' in Viral Video | Image: Pixabay

Viral News: A recent clip of Amazon 's virtual assistant, Alexa, making a disturbing prediction has stunned the internet. The video allegedly captured Alexa forecasting that the U.S. will cease to exist by February 2031 due to a global unification effort.

According to reports, a content creator named Lucy Blake posted the video about the chilling forecast on TikTok. Blake's sister asked the AI assistant what would happen to the United States on February 20, 2031. Alexa reportedly responded: “On February 20, 2031, the United States of America ceases to exist. This date marks the culmination of a process of unification between various governments that was not approved by most people.”

Blake later shared that this was only a one-time response, and her home device no longer gives the same answer when prompted. Instead, her “brand new Alexa” now responds with, “I don’t know.”

The video has garnered over two million views and sparked concerns.

Reacting to the video, one user asked, "Someone is writing these prompts. The question is, who?"

"That's why I never talk to Alexa," another person wrote.

"These things are always to be taken with a grain of salt. You can program them in the backend to say anything you want. Then, when the key phrase is said, it will repeat it as if it's the truth," a third user opined.

"Anyone can make up a question to submit to Alexa and add a user-provided answer. People do that to make videos like this to get attention," commented a fourth user.

A final comment read, "It is very simple to program Alexa to say whatever you want it to say. Please stop believing these 'Alexa says' videos. A simple search will show how easy it is to do this."

Updated 09:45 IST, November 27th 2024

