Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Bizarre News: Jharkhand Groom Faints in Cold Weather, Bride Cancels Wedding

Published 07:51 IST, December 21st 2024

Bizarre News: Jharkhand Groom Faints in Cold Weather, Bride Cancels Wedding

The severe winter weather caused the groom to faint during the wedding rituals and the bride to cancel the wedding.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Just as the priest began reciting the wedding mantras, the groom started shivering and eventually collapsed | Image: Freepik

Deoghar: A wedding in Jharkhand's Deoghar has grabbed headlines for taking a dramatic turn. The severe winter weather caused the groom to faint during the wedding rituals and the bride to cancel the wedding. According to reports, the incident unfolded when Arnav, from Ghormara in Deoghar, was set to marry Ankita from Bhagalpur, Bihar.

While it is usually expected that the baarat (wedding procession) will be led by the groom’s family, in this case, Ankita's family brought the procession to Arnav’s home. Although the bride had expressed her reservations about this arrangement, it proceeded anyway.

The wedding rituals were in full swing, with the var mala ceremony (exchange of floral garlands) being held outdoors. Both families, along with the bride and groom, enjoyed the wedding dinner and were preparing for the final and most important ritual—the pheras.

Just as the priest began reciting the wedding mantras, the groom started shivering and eventually collapsed. Arnav’s family immediately rushed him to a hospital, where he regained consciousness. However, the bride saw this as a sign of an underlying health problem. Ankita walked out of the altar, interpreting the incident as a bad omen. Despite persistent attempts to convince her, she remained firm in her decision.

The disappointed families called the police to mediate the situation and attempt to reconcile the couple. However, the negotiations were unsuccessful, and the baarat returned on Monday morning without the bride.

Updated 07:51 IST, December 21st 2024

Recommended

India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News
KL Rahul Faces Injury Scare Ahead of Critical Boxing Day Test Match
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.