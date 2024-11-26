Brazilian Beauty Influencer Jeniffer Soares Swept Away in Flash Flood, Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: A Brazilian beauty influencer, Jeniffer Soares Martins, was tragically swept away by a flash flood in Uberlândia, with a video of the moments before the incident has gone viral on social media. The tragedy occurred on Sunday in the Minas Gerais triangle.

The viral video shows Jeniffer and her husband, Wallison Lima, desperately holding onto their car as relentless floodwaters surged around them.

Onlookers were seen desperately trying to rescue the couple using a ladder, but their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. Tragically, Jeniffer Soares Martins lost her life in the flood, while her husband, Wallison Lima, managed to survive.

The flash flood followed heavy rainfall that inundated parts of the city. Moments before the disaster, Martins, reportedly, shared a video on social media with the caption, “I’m going to be young again,” unaware of the tragedy to come.

Watch the video:

One of her last Instagram stories shows her working out in a gym with the caption, "Morri mais passo bem," translated to English, "I died but I'm fine."

Internet Reacts:

While Lima managed to survive the ordeal, Martins was swept away by the relentless current. Devastated, Lima later posted on social media, writing, “I just want her back,” accompanied by tearful emojis, according to the New York Post.

The couple had been married for eight years and together for 14.

Martins was known for sharing snippets of her life, including her shopping trips, stylish outfits, and life in Brazil. Her death has left her fans mourning, with several expressing their grief in the comments section of her older Instagram posts.