Bus Turns Into Fireball in Brazil, Crashes Into Pole After Malfunction; Passengers Evacuated Safely

Residents of São Paulo witnessed a shocking incident yesterday when a bus engulfed in flames rolled down the road and collided with a utility pole. The dramatic scene, which resembled a movie stunt, was captured on video, leaving viewers horrified but thankful that no injuries were reported.

The driver of the bus explained that he had "pulled the handbrake and turned off the engine to let passengers out when he realized the vehicle 'had a problem'." Shortly after everyone evacuated, the bus caught fire and began moving on its own.

Sparks Fly as Bus Hits Utility Pole

"The moving fireball at the end met with an electric pole and made it spark," described an eyewitness. The vehicle emitted thick black smoke as firefighters fought the flames with water hoses, preventing further damage to the surrounding area.

Driver's Quick Thinking Averts Tragedy

According to Revista Oeste, the incident occurred in the southern zone of the city and was caused by an electrical malfunction. The driver’s decision to evacuate passengers before the fire broke out turned out to be a lifesaving move.

Shocking footage revealed the extent of the danger, showing the bus reduced to a burning shell as it rolled uncontrollably into the utility pole. "Shocking video from the scene showed just how bad it could've been if anyone had remained in their seats," highlighted a bystander.

Investigation Underway

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but the damage was severe, leaving only the steel frames of the bus seats. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, with preliminary reports pointing to an electrical fault.