Caught on CCTV: Man Steals Underwear, Quickly Returns It After Spotting the Camera

Viral Video: A strange incident happened in Singapore when a man was caught on CCTV stealing women’s underwear from a drying rack at an apartment.

The man was seen going to the laundry area, picking out lingerie, and stuffing it into his pants. But when he saw the CCTV camera recording him, he quickly put the stolen items back on the drying rack and ran away.

The incident was discovered by resident Elyvi Lim, who noticed that her lingerie kept disappearing and then reappearing. To find out what was happening, Lim set up a CCTV camera to watch the area. The footage from January 31 showed the man stealing her underwear.

Lim shared the video on Facebook to warn her neighbors and ask for help identifying the thief. In her post, she wrote, “Stealing my lingerie and putting it back so I don’t realize it. When I figured it out, I decided to catch him using CCTV. He saw the camera and put my things back. Please message me if you know who this is.”

Watch the video:

Lim said the man had been stealing her lingerie for some time before she noticed. She also mentioned that the man was seen around the Choa Chu Kang and Yew Tee areas and asked the online community for help identifying him.

The post quickly went viral, and many social media users were outraged by the man’s actions. Many people said he should be arrested. One user commented, “Report to the police, such a pervert should be arrested.” Another user shared, “I dried three sets of my undergarments outside, and in the middle of the day, they were gone. Since then, I never dry my underwear outside.”