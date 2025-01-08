Published 16:36 IST, January 8th 2025
Elephant Loses Cool, Tosses Man in the Air During Festival in Kerala | VIDEO
The viral video of the elephant attacking people is from the Puthiyangadi festival at BP Angadi mosque in Malappuram district, Kerala.
Viral News: An elephant lost control during the annual offering at BP Angadi Mosque in Tirur, Malappuram, injuring 24 people, one critically injured.
One of the elephants suddenly lost control and charged towards the crowd as shown in the viral video, causing complete chaos and a stampede-like situation on the street.
The elephant, whose name reportedly is Pakkathu Sreekuttan, lifts a man and tosses him in the air, causing him serious injuries while many others sustained minor injuries during the festival.
The incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. and caused panic among attendees, creating a chaotic and stampede-like situation.
Elephant Attack Man in Kerala Viral Video
Man's situation is said to be critical as he sustained some grievous wounds after the elephant attack.
This is not the first time when an elephant has attacked a crowd during a festival. A few months ago, an intense fight erupted between two elephants at Mysuru Palace. The incident, captured on video, went viral.
