Published 20:07 IST, December 22nd 2024
Greater Noida University Brawl: Girl Students Caught Exchanging Blows On Camera
A brutal fight between two girls at a private university campus in Noida goes viral on social media.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Viral News: A brutal fight between two girls at a private university campus in Greater Noida goes viral on social media.
The viral video unfolds at a private university campus in Noida, where two girl students were involved in a violent altercation. The fight, which quickly escalated into a brutal confrontation, was recorded and soon went viral across various social media platforms.
The video shows the two girls physically attacking each other, with punches, slaps, and hair-pulling, while bystanders can be seen filming the fight and some attempting to intervene. The exact cause of the fight remains unclear, but sources believe it may have stemmed from personal conflicts or disagreements.
The university administration and local police have not issued any clarification on this viral Noida university fight video.
Greater Noida Girls Fight Video
The viral video raises questions about the pressures and challenges faced by students in such environments and the need for better conflict resolution mechanisms within campuses. Educational institutions are now under scrutiny to ensure that they provide a safe and supportive environment for students, free from violence and harassment.
However, this is not the first incident of its kind. A few days ago, a video had surfaced online said to be from a college in Greater Noida where a bunch of students and bouncers allegedly fought with each other over a matter.
Updated 20:07 IST, December 22nd 2024