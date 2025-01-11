Monkey in Jhansi Mall: Primate Takes ‘Headquarters’ Literally, Shoppers Go Bananas!

Jhansi: Panic for some and amusing for others like situation was witnessed at a mall in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi after a monkey gate crashed into the shopping complex. A video of the incident has surfaced showing how the monkey panicked shoppers inside a shop in the mall.

In the viral video, the monkey is seen jumping from one person to another or sitting on shoulders of the shoppers as others try to control him with different techniques including the banana tactics.

But the primate's (monkey) attention was on everything other than the food which was being offered by those around.

Unable to figure out what to do, the monkey then repeatedly jumped onto a woman, who was panicked, feeling frightened and anxious.