  News /
  Viral News /
  • VIDEO: Drunk Driver Attempts to Run Over Four People in Mumbai's Mira Road

Updated 12:06 IST, February 19th 2025

VIDEO: Drunk Driver Attempts to Run Over Four People in Mumbai's Mira Road

A video has come to light from Mira Road, area of Mumbai, where a drunk driver attempted to run over four people with an SUV.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mira Road Viral Video | Image: Republic World

Mumbai: A shocking video has come to light from Mira Road, area of Mumbai, where a drunk driver attempted to run over four people with an SUV. The incident occurred at 11 AM on Tuesday in the high-profile society of JP Infra North.

Incident in Detail 

The driver, identified as Kashish Gupta, was reportedly denied entry into the building. Enraged, he attempted to run over four people including building security guard with his SUV. Eyewitnesses reported that Gupta was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The entire act was caught on camera now going viral on social media.

Mira Road Viral Video

The incident caused immediate chaos and panic among the residents of JP Infra North society. Security personnel and residents quickly alerted the authorities. An FIR was registered at the Kashigaon Police Station, and the police launched an investigation into the matter. 

ALSO READ: KIIT Shocker: Video Shows How Students Broke Into Hostel

Accused Driver Absconds

As soon as the case was registered, Kashish Gupta absconded. The police have launched a manhunt to locate and apprehend him.

The residents of JP Infra North are now demanding stricter action against the culprits to prevent such incidents in the future.

Published 11:14 IST, February 19th 2025

Viral

