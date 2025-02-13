Nagpur Vendor’s ₹99K Lifetime Panipuri Offer Goes Viral – Would You Buy It?

Nagpur/Viral News: Panipuri known to be India's favorite street food also called as puchka, golgappa and pani ke batashe but what is we say you can get your favruit street food for life time for free.

Lifetime Panipuri Offer

Yes, you heard it right. A panipuri seller from Nagpur is offering a lifetime of panipuri with a one-time payment of Rs 99,000. This viral marketing move of a street vendor in Nagpur has introduced an offer that has captured the attention of foodies and social media users. For a one-time payment of ₹99,000, customers can enjoy unlimited panipuri (golgappas) for life.

Nagpur's Panipuri Seller

Vijay Mewalal Gupta, the vendor behind this innovative deal, allows customers to visit his stall anytime and enjoy unlimited panipuri without any additional cost after the initial payment. The offer quickly went viral after being highlighted by the Instagram account marketing.growmatics, grossing over 47,000 likes and a huge number of comments.

Viral Nagpur Panipuri

Social Media Reactions on Viral Panipuri

The internet reacts to this unusual promotion. Users shared their thoughts and jokes, with one person sarcastically saying, “Panipuri Chit Fund,” and another user wrote, “Imagine 1000 people sign up for it. That’s 10 cr. Do you think he will still sell pani puri after that? Yes! He will hire a team to handle it and make it bigger.”