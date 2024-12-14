Noida-Based Company Faces Backlash Over Job Listing Barring South Indian Candidates

A job listing explicitly excluding South Indian candidates has sparked outrage on social media. The controversy revolves around the belief that South Indians are being unfairly overlooked due to their perceived lack of fluency in Hindi, a key requirement for the position. The listing, which has gone viral on Reddit, is for a Data Analyst role at Mounee Consulting Service, a Noida-based company that some users have branded as a "fraud."

The position requires over four years of experience and includes responsibilities such as working with cross-functional teams, collaborating with stakeholders, and delivering high-quality data solutions to meet business needs.

Experience & Qualifications

4+ years of experience in data analysis with strong SQL skills.

Proven ability to manage multiple tasks while meeting deadlines.

Fluent in Hindi (Strong Hindi communication skills are a must, both verbal and written).

However, the listing ends with a controversial statement, "South Indian candidates are not eligible for this position."

The post has faced significant backlash, with many labeling it as discriminatory. Some users pointed out that many South Indians, especially from Kerala, are proficient in Hindi due to their academic curriculum, while others questioned the need for Hindi fluency in professional roles.

See the post:

One user commented, "That's not right. Saying outright that no South Indians will be allowed is unfair. I’ve seen many people, especially from Kerala, who are good at writing Hindi (since it's part of their curriculum). Some can even speak enough to communicate and perform well in a job. Not sure about other states though."

Another user questioned, "Why is Hindi even needed in a professional environment?"

A third user expressed skepticism, saying, "I'm pretty sure this is a scam or a fraud company."