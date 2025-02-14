Viral Video: Kanan Gill Once Asked the Same Question That Landed Ranveer Allahbadia in Trouble

Viral News: As the controversy over Ranveer Allahbadia’s remark on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent intensifies, an old video of comedian Kanan Gill has resurfaced, showing him asking the exact same question that put the podcaster under fire.

The viral clip dates back to 2015, when actors Jackky Bhagnani and Lauren Gottlieb were promoting their then-upcoming film, Welcome to Karachi.

In the video, Gill can be seen asking, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it?”

While the question visibly shocks the actors and makes them uncomfortable, Gill insists that they must answer.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Meanwhile, another video making rounds on the internet from the Australian comedy show Truth or Drink shows the host posing the same question to a guest.

Ranveer Allahbadia Moves Supreme Court Challenging Nationwide FIRs Against Him

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on Friday sought the intervention of the Supreme Court to challenge the multiple FIRs registered against him across the country over his controversial comments on parents and sex during comedian Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent show on YouTube.

On Thursday, Assam Police summoned Allahbadia and comedian Ashish Chanchlani, asking them to appear in person in connection with the case.

Guwahati Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain stated that a team from the cyber police, currently in Mumbai, had summoned the duo. However, summons were yet to be issued to three others also named in the case.

Summons will also be served to Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija, who will be required to appear in person within four days.