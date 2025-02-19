Search icon
  • Real-Life 'Sholay' Moment: Youth Scales Tower, Rescued After Hours of Talks | WATCH

Updated 17:52 IST, February 19th 2025

Real-Life 'Sholay' Moment: Youth Scales Tower, Rescued After Hours of Talks | WATCH

A youth climbed a mobile tower in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri after getting distressed over his ‘unheard’ grievances with the local administration.

Man climbed mobile tower in Rajouri | Image: Republic

Rajouri: A youth climbed a mobile tower in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri after getting distressed over his ‘unheard’ grievances with the local administration. 

The individual identified as Javed was rescued after being persuaded by the local officials of Thanamandi.

Javed claimed that his several grievances were being ignored by local administration, which prompted him to take this step, causing panic in the area.

Youth Climbs Mobile Tower in Rajouri | WATCH

The local police and administrative officials quickly arrived at the scene and assured him that his grievances would be addressed.

“Javed, you are a good citizen; please come down; we will listen to your problems,” officials appealed to the individual over the loudspeaker. 

The individual remained adamant for a long time, refusing to descend, but after several hours of negotiation, he agreed to come down. 

Police has detained the youth for questioning after he was brought down safely.

 

Published 17:52 IST, February 19th 2025

