Singapore Diplomat Slams 'Tasteless Chai' at Gurgaon Cafe, Chaayos CEO Reacts

Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, recently expressed his disappointment on social media after being served what he called a "tasteless" cup of chai at a cafe in Gurgaon.

Wong shared that he paid ₹169 (including tax) for the drink, which was served in a traditional kulhad (earthen cup).

“The impossible happened. I just had a cup of tasteless #Chai in Gurgaon. ₹169 with tax,” Wong posted, alongside pictures of the kulhad and the café’s interior.

See The Post:

His post quickly went viral, amassing over 253,000 views and a wave of reactions.

The post also caught the attention of Nitin Saluja, founder of the popular chai chain Chaayos. Publicly responding, Saluja invited Wong to visit one of their outlets, saying, “Hon'ble Mr. Wong, in the spirit of deep India-Singapore friendship, I invite you for a cup of chai at a Chaayos near you. As we sip our chai, I’ll explain our commitment to perfecting every cup, including our no-questions-asked replacement policy!”

Check Out the Post Here:

Social Media Users React

Wong’s candid review struck a chord with social media users, prompting a wave of suggestions, invitations, and critiques. Many users sympathised with his experience, suggesting he explore India’s roadside tea stalls for a more authentic and affordable chai experience.

One user commented, “Sir, you should try a normal tea stall. Overpriced cafés can’t capture the essence of real Indian chai.” Another wrote, “For ₹169, you could have treated 16 others to chai from a roadside vendor without taxes and with far more flavour!”

Some also pointed out the café’s pricing strategy. “Agreed, sir. The ₹169 isn’t just for the chai; it’s for the table, ambience, and free Wi-Fi. But if you want real Bhartiya chai, I’d like to invite you to my home,” another user remarked.