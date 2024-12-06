'Sundar Pichai Crying in...': Internet Reacts As Atishi Calls Nadella As Google CEO

Viral News: A video of Delhi's CM Atishi Marlena is going viral on social media where she is referring to Satya Nadella as the CEO of Google.

Delhi CM Atishi Calls Satya Nadella the CEO of Google WATCH

The video of Delhi CM Atishi is spreading like a wildfire across the social media platforms leaving netizen in stitches. The viral video also comes with a witty caption that says, “Google's CEO Is Satya Nadella!?.” A comment right below the video says, “Sundar pichai crying in the corner” taking a jibe the hilarious video of CM Atishi.

Delhi's CM Atishi who was addressing people at an event called Satya Nadella CEO of Google which eventually caught on camera now going viral.

Delhi CM Atishi Viral Video