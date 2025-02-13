Search icon
  • 'Uninvited Guest': Leopard Gatecrashes Lucknow Wedding, Forces Bride and Groom to Stay in Car for Hours

Published 13:56 IST, February 13th 2025

'Uninvited Guest': Leopard Gatecrashes Lucknow Wedding, Forces Bride and Groom to Stay in Car for Hours

Police and the forest department officials immediately reached the spot. The leopard was caught after hours of efforts at around 2 am.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Leopard Crashes Wedding, Chaos Erupts Among Guests | Image: X

Viral Video: You’ve heard many times about people gatecrashing Indian weddings, but have you ever heard of an uninvited guest no one wants at the wedding?

An incident in the Para area of Lucknow has come to light, where a leopard caused chaos during a wedding. The leopard unexpectedly entered the wedding venue, making everyone panic and feel scared.

The incident, which took place at the Buddheshwar MM Lawn, left wedding guests terrified.

In the video, the leopard can be seen roaming on the second-floor gallery of the wedding venue. As panic spread, people began fleeing the venue to save themselves.

Watch the video:

Brave Rescue by Forest Department

The forest department team worked tirelessly to capture the leopard safely, but not before two people, including a police officer, were injured. Among the injured was Mukaddar Ali, a sub-inspector from the Malihabad range, who was attacked by the leopard. Police and forest officials rushed to the scene as the leopard roamed the venue.

In a video from the scene, the leopard can be seen snatching an official’s weapon while the officer tries to overpower it.

After hours of effort, the leopard was tranquilized around 2 am. During the chaos, one person jumped from the roof of the lawn in a desperate attempt to escape and sustained serious injuries. This individual was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Despite the panic and confusion, authorities were able to secure the area and safely capture the leopard, preventing further harm.

