UP Man Carries 10-Foot Crocodile on His Shoulders to Save Village, Video Goes Viral

Viral News: A video of a young man carrying a massive 10-foot-long crocodile on his shoulders has taken the internet by storm. The incident reportedly occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district. The footage has gone viral, with netizens praising the man for his bravery in handling the enormous reptile.

According to reports, the crocodile was first spotted last month in a pond in Pauthiyakhurd village, causing panic among the locals. Villagers avoided going near the pond after the sighting, fearing for their safety. Despite waiting for the crocodile to leave the area on its own, it remained in the pond, prompting residents to inform the forest department about the situation.

Upon receiving the report, the forest department dispatched a team of experts to monitor and capture the crocodile. After tracking the reptile for several days and coordinating with the villagers, the team successfully captured the giant creature.

The man seen in the video is reportedly a member of the forest department team. He was tasked with transporting the crocodile to the Yamuna River, where it was safely released back into its natural habitat.