'Using Phone on the Sofa': Indian Woman in Dubai Complains About Maid, Internet Reacts Angrily

Viral Video: An Indian woman living in Dubai is facing backlash on social media following a rant about her maid. In a video, she complained about her house help “slouching on the sofa and using phone,” adding that she caught this act on camera. Later in the clip, she asked social media users to help her determine the boundary to set with her maid.

Anamika Rana shared the video on Instagram, with caption, “How would you react”. “So I just caught my maid on camera. She was literally slouching… and kind of like chilling on her phone,” Rana further stated.

She added, “I know a lot of you might think, ‘So what is the big deal?’ See, I am a millennial, and perhaps my maid is a Gen Z, and we both are from different generations. Also, I am not very pro at maid handling.” She further expressed that she was unsure about “what boundary to set”.

Watch the video here:

Many social media users took to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions, with many quickly criticizing the woman for her complaint video.

An individual asked, “Why can’t she sit on the sofa?” Another commented, “Why would you have an issue with her sitting on the bed?”

A third expressed, “Our maid sits with us on the sofa and has breakfast sometimes. We are ok with this as we don’t like to discriminate against people based on their jobs and social status. Also, she does good work in a timely fashion.” A fourth wrote, “One piece of advice, treat her the way you want to be treated by others.”

Among the thousands of comments, a few spoke in favour of the woman and suggested she draw a boundary with her maid.

One such individual suggested, “Sitting on the sofa is okay but slouching and getting comfortable on the sofa is a no no. In my house whenever I have to draw boundaries I compare the help with my family and say my husband or my kid only don’t slouch on the guest sofa so please don’t. You can try saying “humlog nahi karte toh aap bhi mat karo (We don’t do it, so you please don’t).”

Another shared, “It's your house and it's your rules. I feel sometimes the more lenient we are with the help the more they take us for granted. I know this is going to be an unpopular opinion, but strict boundaries are always good. Maybe hint that you aren't comfortable with her on the bed or sofa. I have paid the price for being too lenient with my help. I obviously help them wherever they need. Medicines, leaves giving rations etc.”