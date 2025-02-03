Viral Video: Drunk Man Climbs 80-Foot Tower in Bhopal, Leaves Onlookers Stunned

Viral Video: A bizarre incident unfolded in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, when a 33-year-old drunk man climbed an 80-foot mobile tower in the Barkhedi area. The dramatic scene, which took place near the railway station underbridge, quickly went viral after a video of the event spread across social media.

Witnesses reported that the man, identified as Vivek, was heavily drunk when he scaled the tower, causing panic among onlookers. Locals attempted to stop him, but before they could act, he had already reached the top. Fearing a potential disaster, people immediately alerted the Jahangirabad police and municipal authorities.

A fire crane was dispatched to the scene while officials tried to talk the man down. After nearly 20 minutes of negotiations, Vivek surprisingly climbed down on his own, much to the relief of those gathered below.

After the man climbed down the police promptly took him into custody.

Watch the video: