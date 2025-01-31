Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • VIDEO: Police Officer Suspended For Mixing Ash In 'Bhandara' Food At Maha Kumbh

Published 08:15 IST, January 31st 2025

VIDEO: Police Officer Suspended For Mixing Ash In 'Bhandara' Food At Maha Kumbh

A police officer was suspended after a video went viral showing him allegedly mixing ash into the food served at a Bhandara at Maha Kumbh Mela.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Police Officer Suspended For Mixing Ash In 'Bhandara' Food At Maha Kumbh | Image: X

Prayagraj: A police officer was suspended on Thursday after a video went viral showing him allegedly mixing ash into the food served at a Bhandara (community feast) for devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela here.

Action was taken against the Station House Officer (SHO) of Soraon, Brijesh Kumar Tiwari, after the video surfaced on social media, said DCP (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat.

In the footage, a police officer is seen adding ash to the food being prepared over a stove.

A user posted the video on social media platform X tagging the DCP Ganga Nagar's account and demanding strict action against the officer for this "shameful act."

In response, the official account of DCP Ganga Nagar replied: "Taking cognizance of the matter, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) has suspended the Soraon SHO based on a report from ACP Soraon. Departmental proceedings are underway."

The video was also shared by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on social media, urging the public to take note of it.

"It is unfortunate that the good efforts of those who are making arrangements to provide food and water to those stranded at the Maha Kumbh are being scuttled due to political animosity. The public should take notice!" the former UP Chief Minister said.

With the ongoing Maha Kumbh, which has seen millions of pilgrims coming to Prayagraj, a number of individuals, groups, and organizations have set up community kitchens to offer free or affordable meals to the visiting devotees.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 08:15 IST, January 31st 2025

Recommended

Tariffs on Canada, Mexico Coming on Saturday, Says Trump
World News
LIVE | Kohli's Ranji Return, DEL vs RLYS: KING Bats Today in His KINGDOM
SportFit
NEET UG Registration 2025 Likely to Begin Today At neet.nta.nic
Education News
'Virat Kohli is Playing...': Ex-India Star SLAMS Rohit For THIS Reason
SportFit
Kash Patel Touches Parents' Feet Seeking Their Blessings | VIDEO
World News
All 67 Killed in Midair Crash Near DC in Deadliest US Air Disaster
World News
Trump’s FBI Chief Pick, Kash Patel, Insists He Has No ‘Enemies List’
World News
Banning Gun Sales to Young Adults Under 21 Unconstitutional: US Court
World News
Tulsi Gabbard Grilled About Syria, Russia in Confirmation Hearing
World News
UP Police Constable 2024 PET Admit Card Release Date On uppbpb.gov.in
Education News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: