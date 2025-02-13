Video: Taco Bell Security Guard Brutally Slaps Female Customer in Los Angeles

Viral News: A disturbing incident at a Taco Bell outlet in Los Angeles has shocked the internet. A video of the incident, which occurred on Sunday, has surfaced online.

The footage shows a security guard at the Taco Bell outlet slapping a female customer.

The video captures the woman walking away from the guard to use a self-service kiosk when the guard suddenly approaches her and slaps her across the face.

Although the exact details of the altercation remain unclear, some reports suggest that the woman’s appearance may have contributed to the escalation of the situation.

Alejandro Sanchez, who recorded the incident, said, “The security guard was telling her to leave, and she didn’t want to because she was ordering food. Then he just went off, and she started going crazy. He slapped the s–t out of her. It was crazy. Everybody was shocked.”

He also alleged that Taco Bell staff were more concerned about the recording of the incident than the security guard’s actions.

The woman appeared to argue with the guard in disbelief after he escorted her outside the restaurant.

Taco Bell has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Netizens React

Several users reacted to the video with differing opinions.

One user wrote, “Doesn’t look good, but I never trust videos that start half a second before the violence.”

Another commented, “Never trust a video that starts in the middle of the action. They ALWAYS leave something important out.”