Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Video: Taco Bell Security Guard Brutally Slaps Female Customer in Los Angeles

Published 14:28 IST, February 13th 2025

Video: Taco Bell Security Guard Brutally Slaps Female Customer in Los Angeles

The footage shows a security guard at a Taco Bell outlet slapping a female customer.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The footage shows a security guard at a Taco Bell outlet slapping a female customer. | Image: republic

Viral News: A disturbing incident at a Taco Bell outlet in Los Angeles has shocked the internet. A video of the incident, which occurred on Sunday, has surfaced online.

The footage shows a security guard at the Taco Bell outlet slapping a female customer.

The video captures the woman walking away from the guard to use a self-service kiosk when the guard suddenly approaches her and slaps her across the face.

Although the exact details of the altercation remain unclear, some reports suggest that the woman’s appearance may have contributed to the escalation of the situation.

Alejandro Sanchez, who recorded the incident, said, “The security guard was telling her to leave, and she didn’t want to because she was ordering food. Then he just went off, and she started going crazy. He slapped the s–t out of her. It was crazy. Everybody was shocked.”

WATCH THE VIDEO: 

He also alleged that Taco Bell staff were more concerned about the recording of the incident than the security guard’s actions.

The woman appeared to argue with the guard in disbelief after he escorted her outside the restaurant.

Taco Bell has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Netizens React

Several users reacted to the video with differing opinions.

One user wrote, “Doesn’t look good, but I never trust videos that start half a second before the violence.”

Another commented, “Never trust a video that starts in the middle of the action. They ALWAYS leave something important out.”

A third added, “We need to know what happened before that. Can you give us some context?”

Updated 14:28 IST, February 13th 2025

Recommended

Samay-Ranveer IGL Controversy LIVE: Police Reaches Comedian's Residence
Entertainment News
Nirmala Sitharaman Tables New Income Tax Bill In Lok Sabha | LIVE
India News
BREAKING: New Income Tax Bill Tabled | What Taxpayers Need to Know
India News
Anthony Mackie's Captain America Brave New World Early Reviews Are Here!
Entertainment News
LIVE: PM Modi Meets Indian-Origin US Intel Chief Tulsi Gabbard
India News
Man Who Saved Rishabh Pant’s Life Attempts Suicide With Girlfriend
India News
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday Result OUT- Check Lucky Winners
Utility News
New FASTag Rules Effective from February 17- Check Details
Utility News
Meet Samay, Comedian Flourishing Between Kashmir Jokes And Chess Streams
Entertainment News
National Women’s Day 2025: Why Is This Day Celebrated On 13 February?
Lifestyle News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: