Viral Video: Bra-Donned Man Thrashed by Shopkeepers for Making Obscene Reels in Panipat Market

Panipat: As the demand for content creation to garner views and likes increases, a man wearing a bra was beaten by shopkeepers in Haryana's Panipat. The viral video captures the man making a reel while wearing a bra in a crowded market. His act caught the attention of shopkeepers, who found it obscene and thrashed him.

The incident reportedly occurred in Insar Market in Panipat. The shopkeepers attempted to stop the man, leading to an argument that escalated into a physical altercation. The man justified his actions by explaining that his followers enjoy such content.

Onlookers filmed the incident, and the video soon went viral. In the footage, the man can be seen apologizing to the shopkeepers and pleading for mercy. The shopkeepers are seen hitting him with punches and slaps. The man was eventually allowed to leave after receiving a stern warning. No further escalation has been reported regarding the matter.

Netizens React

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions and amassed over 438.2K views.

"Seems like the crowd didn't like his content . Some people just don’t know where to draw the line between entertainment and disrespect. Hope he learned the lesson this will be nightmare for him", a user wrote.