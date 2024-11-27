Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Viral News /
  • Viral Video: Bra-Donned Man Thrashed by Shopkeepers for Making Obscene Reels in Panipat Market

Published 12:31 IST, November 27th 2024

Viral Video: Bra-Donned Man Thrashed by Shopkeepers for Making Obscene Reels in Panipat Market

A man wearing a bra was beaten by shopkeepers in Haryana's Panipat for making obscene content.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Viral Video: Bra-Donned Man Thrashed by Shopkeepers for Making Obscene Reels in Panipat Market | Image: X

Panipat: As the demand for content creation to garner views and likes increases, a man wearing a bra was beaten by shopkeepers in Haryana's Panipat. The viral video captures the man making a reel while wearing a bra in a crowded market. His act caught the attention of shopkeepers, who found it obscene and thrashed him.

The incident reportedly occurred in Insar Market in Panipat. The shopkeepers attempted to stop the man, leading to an argument that escalated into a physical altercation. The man justified his actions by explaining that his followers enjoy such content.

Onlookers filmed the incident, and the video soon went viral. In the footage, the man can be seen apologizing to the shopkeepers and pleading for mercy. The shopkeepers are seen hitting him with punches and slaps. The man was eventually allowed to leave after receiving a stern warning. No further escalation has been reported regarding the matter.

Netizens React

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions and amassed over 438.2K views.

"Seems like the crowd didn't like his content . Some people just don’t know where to draw the line between entertainment and disrespect. Hope he learned the lesson this will be nightmare for him", a user wrote.

"Good Job public!", another person remarked.
"Sometime I feel those who are doing their job corporate/govt basically away from this reel culture.. surely they will have some kind of peace, true bonding with their surroundings not like this so called influencer selling their life on social media," a third user wrote. 

Updated 12:31 IST, November 27th 2024

Recommended

Ancient 150-Year-Old Stepwell Uncovered in Sambhal During Excavation
India News
Australian Dad Introduces Virat Kohli To His Son In Most Adorable Way
SportFit
Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.