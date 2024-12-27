Viral Video: Dolphin Stampede at California Coast Stuns Viewers | WATCH

Viral News: Have you ever seen a dolphin stampede? Recently, an unusual yet mesmerizing sight was spotted along the California coast in the United States.

A pod of nearly 5,000 dolphins was filmed swimming together in what’s being called a “dolphin stampede.”

The breathtaking scene captivated visitors, animal lovers, and marine enthusiasts who witnessed the dolphins take over the waters at Dana Point in Southern California.

The stunning moment was captured on camera and has since sparked a wave of reactions from netizens.

The viral video, which shows the marine mammals leaping out of the water, is being widely shared across social media.

Netizens React:

“How amazing it must have been to see that in person! I’m jealous. It’s beautiful,” one user commented.

“They are incredible creatures,” said another user.

“I was fortunate enough to witness this while whale watching. It was so awesome,” shared a user.

“Wow! So beautiful,” another user remarked.

“We’ve seen this a few times. Their joy is palpable!” added one user.